Sunderland transfer and takeover news RECAP: Cats make signing as fresh details of American investment group emerge
US billionaire Michael Dell is part of an investment group closing in on a Sunderland takeover deal – to the delight of supporters.
By James Copley
Friday, 23 August, 2019, 18:24
New of the group’s interest broke last night and we’ll have full reaction and analysis on the blog throughout the day ahead of the home game against AFC Wimbledon on Saturday. The Black Cats have won their last three games and will be looking to maintain the momentum this weekend with another game at home. We'll have the latest transfer and takeover news on our live blog throughout the day in the build-up to the big game.
Simply refresh and scroll down for the latest Sunderland news throughout the day.