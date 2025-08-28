Sunderland coach Graeme Murty reveals how Tommy Watson’s Wembley winner was years in the making after his move to Brighton

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland under-21s lead coach Graeme Murty has reflected on the club’s unforgettable 2-1 win over Sheffield United at Wembley that secured promotion back to the Premier League — hailing the impact of academy graduate Tommy Watson and the years of preparation behind his decisive goal.

Murty, who played a significant role in Watson’s development before the winger’s departure to Brighton and Hove Albion earlier this summer, revealed just how much work had gone into the moment that sent Sunderland back to the top flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We called it, we called it, he was going to score, didn’t we? We called it he was going to score, and not only did we call it he was going to score, we called the moment he was going to score because we’ve seen him do it so often,” Murty said, speaking after Sunderland’s Premier League 2 defeat to Tottenham in August.

“Josh Goodfellow, our analyst, texted me straight away, Tommy Watson curling the ball into the bottom corner. We’ve worked on that for two years, and Tommy has. Tommy’s worked on that for two years, and he’s worked on that particular finish.”

Watson had just seven touches in the game, but his clinical strike – his final contribution for Sunderland before joining Brighton – proved to be one of the defining moments in the club’s modern history. “To do that in that environment, with so much on the line, with almost his final kick for the club… you could not write it,” Murty added.

“What people have seen, they’ve seen that moment, and that moment encapsulates his journey, but they don’t see the hours of work he’s put into that. The hours of work that every member of staff has supported Tommy with to work on that finish, and that’s why we exist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We exist to put the environment together so our young players can excel at the highest level in critical moments, and there is no better advert for our work, for the work that’s gone on since Tommy was eight years old, than that moment there.”

Murty described the atmosphere across the club’s academy in the aftermath of Sunderland’s promotion as “phenomenal”, stressing the sense of pride shared by everyone involved. He added: “The whole academy could have just burst from joy and pride, and it was a phenomenal moment — not only for him, for the academy, for the club, but also for the town, and we still seem to be riding that wave.”

Murty also highlighted the importance of continuing to set high standards for Sunderland’s current crop of young players following Watson’s breakthrough moment, urging them to stay hungry and never be satisfied with their progress.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to make sure that the players understand they have a responsibility to perform, to work, to continue that development journey and never to be satisfied because you’re always going to be chasing the next one,” Murty explained. “If you’ve got a contract, you’re going to chase your next one.

“If you’ve got into the under-18s, you want to establish yourself, then move to the under-21s and dominate in PL2, then push for first-team opportunities – maybe it’s a loan, maybe it’s here – but you’re always going to be chasing the next level and the next standard. We continue to hammer that message home. The players are listening, but it takes time, it takes support, and we’re really grateful we’re in a club that understands that.”

Your next Sunderland read: Thierry Henry criticises Granit Xhaka’s positioning during Sunderland’s defeat to Burnley on MNF