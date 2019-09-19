Sunderland 'Til I Die: Everything we know so far about Season Two of the popular Netflix series
Season two of ‘Sunderland ‘Til I Die’ is set to hit the small screen in the comings months – and here’s everything we know so far about the next installment of the popular Netflix series.
After season one, which chronicled Sunderland AFC’s doomed 2017/18 season, proved a huge hit, a second series was quickly commissioned.
And speaking at a public lecture at the University of Sunderland, producer Leo Pearlman of Fulwell 73 offered an insight into the new series – which will follow the agonising end to the 2018/19 campaign.
Here’s everything we know so far about the new series:
WHEN WILL IT BE RELEASED?
An exact release date for season two of ‘Sunderland ‘Til I Die’ is yet to be confirmed, but Pearlman believes it is likely to be released in February 2020.
He did state, however, that Netflix can quickly move timescales – meaning there is no fixed release date as of yet.
HOW MANY EPISODES WILL THERE BE?
While season one carried eight episodes, there will only be six installments of the second series.
The fourth episode will focus solely on the club’s Checkatrade Trophy run and the first trip to Wembley – including the fine scenes in Trafalgar Square.
Meanwhile, the other five episodes will concentrate on the club’s league campaign and Stewart Donald’s mission to rebuild Sunderland after his takeover.
HOW MUCH BEHIND THE SCENES ACCESS WILL THERE BE?
Simon Grayson and Chris Coleman were both against allowing dressing room access – and Jack Ross has followed suit.
Pearlman said: “Jack Ross is a very disciplined, organised man.
“He’s very meticulous and I think that anything that could possibly hinder that, concerns him. Ultimately, all Jack wants is success on the pitch and I respect that.”
WILL THERE BE A THIRD SERIES?
Pearlman refused to rule out a third series of the Netflix series, although cameras have not yet been present around the club this term.
However, he hinted that should a takeover of the Black Cats be completed then his camera crew would be quick to capture some insightful footage.