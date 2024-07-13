Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Team news from the Gateshead International Stadium as Sunderland play Gateshead in a pre-season friendly.

Sunderland have named Jack Clarke and Jobe Bellingham in their starting XI for their pre-season at Gateshead.

The Black Cats beat South Shields 5-0 earlier in the day, after the squad was split into two teams consisting of first-team and under-21s players.

Sunderland, under new head coach Regis Le Bris, have named Elliot Embleton and Dennis Cirkin in their starting XI for their match against Gateshead, after the pair returned from lengthy injury setbacks last season. Nazariy Rusyn is also in the team after missing the end of the last campaign with a calf issue.

Jewison Bennette and Jay Matete have both returned to full training following loan spells at Greek side Aris FC and Oxford last season respectively. Matete’s loan spell was cut short in March due to a knee injury he’s recovered from.

Sunderland XI to play Gateshead: Patterson, Pembele, O'Nien, Alese, Cirkin, Matete, Embleton, Bennette, Clarke, Bellingham, Rusyn

Subs: Chibueze, Ekwah, Lavery, Crompton, Bell, Bainbridge, Kelly, Mitchell, Watson, Ogunsuyi, H. Jones, Middlemas, Walsh, J.Jones