The Sunderland team fans want to see against Sheffield United - with SEVEN changes

This is the team Sunderland fans want to start at Sheffield United

Jack Ross is set to ring the changes as Sunderland head to Sheffield United – and fans want to see plenty of changes for the Carabao Cup tie.

By Mark Donnelly
Wednesday, 25th September 2019, 08:00 am

The Black Cats are set to hand fringe players and youngsters the chance to shine at Bramall Lane, with injuries also forcing Ross into some changes. But what team will he field against the Premier League newcomers? Sunderland fans have voted in a poll on our @sunechosafc Twitter page and have called for Ross to make SEVEN switches. Scroll down and click through the pages to see the team Sunderland fans want to face the Blades:

1. GK: Lee Burge

While Jon McLaughlin may have been a regular in the league this term, Burge has shone in the Carabao Cup - and fans want to see him handed another chance to impress against Sheffield United.

2. RB: Conor McLaughlin

His last performance, in the draw with Rotherham, came in for some criticism - but with Luke O'Nien likely to be rested, fans have called for the summer signing to be reinstated in the starting line-up.

3. LB: Laurens De Bock

With his match fitness now suitably built-up, fans have urged Ross to hand a debut to the Leeds United loanee.

4. CB: Tom Flanagan

Handed a start at Bolton, fans believe Flanagan should keep his place - and he is likely to, given the injuries to Alim Ozturk and Jordan Willis.

