The Sunderland team fans want to see against Sheffield United - with SEVEN changes
Jack Ross is set to ring the changes as Sunderland head to Sheffield United – and fans want to see plenty of changes for the Carabao Cup tie.
Wednesday, 25th September 2019, 08:00 am
The Black Cats are set to hand fringe players and youngsters the chance to shine at Bramall Lane, with injuries also forcing Ross into some changes. But what team will he field against the Premier League newcomers? Sunderland fans have voted in a poll on our @sunechosafc Twitter page and have called for Ross to make SEVEN switches. Scroll down and click through the pages to see the team Sunderland fans want to face the Blades: