Sunderland target resumes training, Bolton players can't have hot showers plus no bid for Portsmouth star - League One round-up
We bring to you all the latest League One news from around the web - including gossip regarding Sunderland, Bolton, Coventry, Portsmouth and Blackpool.
Rumoured Sunderland target Harry Brockbank is back training with League One newcomers Bolton as the club continues to suffer financial hardship.
Brockbank’s teammates are nearing five months without pay and it has been reported that the club’s training ground doesn’t have hot water in the showers.
The Trotters have just six players remaining in their first-team squad with some players reported to have defaulted on their mortgage. Bolton’s administrators recently confirmed they are in talks with a consortium about a possible takeover.
Meanwhile, Kenny Jackett has insisted a bid has yet to be accepted for Jamal Lowe with Wigan pursuing last season’s 17-goal Portsmouth top-scorer, who is reportedly keen to test himself in the second tier.
Also - following the signing of Donald Love on a free transfer after his Sunderland contract expired, Shrewsbury Town have signed Chelsea midfielder Luke McCormick on a season-long loan. The 20-year-old was reportedly recommended to Ricketts by Joe Cole at the Chelsea academy.
Elsewhere, Ex-Coventry City full-back and Sky Blues fan favourite Jack Grimmer, 25, has joined fellow League One club Wycombe Wanderers on trial - the 25-year-old played a 3-2 pre-season friendly over Woking.
And Hull City are set to secure a deal for Ryan Tafazolli on a free transfer despite competition from Blackpool, according to The Sun.
In other Blackpool news, Rangers striker Ryan Hardie has left Scotland to join the Tangerines for an undisclosed fee.