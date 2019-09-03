Sunderland target opens up on his 'dream' Celtic move after dramatic deadline day

Greg Taylor

The Black Cats had identified the Kilmarnock left-back as one possible option to solve their full-back dilemma but in the end it was Celtic that landed the defender.

The Scottish giants reported to have paid £2.2million to seal his signing, Sunderland had seen a bid for less than half that rejected last week.

His deadline day switch to Celtic was confirmed with just three hours of the window remaining.

Taylor told the Scottish Sun: “It has been mental torture at times. It was a waiting game. There’s a bit of relief to get it over the line but I’m the happiest man ever.

“Transfers always rumble on and there are always moments you doubt if it will happen.

“But I was quietly confident and hopeful it would get done. To say that I’m a Celtic player is a dream come true.”

Sunderland ended up signing Leeds United full-back Laurens De Bock on a season-long loan deal.

Taylor has revealed he was always ‘desperate’ to sign for Celtic as soon as he knew of their interest.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taylor added: “It was a whirlwind day but I’m over the moon to be here and thankfully that’s it over the line.

“As soon as I knew of Celtic’s interest, I was desperate to come. It’s been a great day, certainly now that it’s done.

“It’s a massive club and I’m here to win trophies, it’s as simple as that.

“A club this size wants to win trophies and they have done over the past few years. Now that I’m here, I want to help the team win more trophies. I can’t wait to hopefully be a part of it. I’m delighted to be a Celtic player.

“I want to try and impress the fans, and obviously the manager.

“He just said, ‘Give me more of what you’ve given in the last two years’.