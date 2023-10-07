News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland suffer injury blow against Middlesbrough as ex-Leeds United defender Niall Huggins is forced off

Sunderland defender Niall Huggins was forced off with an injury in the first half against Middlesbrough.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 7th Oct 2023, 13:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Oct 2023, 13:31 BST
Sunderland have picked up another injury issue after defender Niall Huggins was forced off in the first half of their Championship match against Middlesbrough.

The 22-year-old has dealt with constant injury setbacks after signing for the Black Cats from Leeds in the summer of 2021, but had started six league games in a row.

Huggins also scored his first senior goal for Sunderland during Wednesday’s 2-0 win over Watford, but was forced off in the 30th minute against Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light.

Jenson Seelt was brought on in the full-back’s place, with Huggins walking around the side of the pitch as he was withdrawn.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray will provide an update on Huggins after the match.

