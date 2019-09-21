Sunderland suffer agonising late heartbreak against Newcastle United
It’s Wear-Tyne derby day – as Sunderland under-18s face Newcastle United at the Academy of Light.
Saturday, 21st September 2019, 12:45 pm
The Black Cats come into the clash off the back of a 10-0 defeat to Everton last weekend, and will be hoping for a much improved performance against their bitter rivals. We’ll be providing live updates from the U18 Premier League clash – with key incidents, team news and post-match reaction all covered. Simply refresh the page and scroll down for the latest throughout the game: