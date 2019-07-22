Sunderland striker Will Grigg reveals why this pre-season has been one of the toughest yet
Will Grigg has revealed this summer has been the toughest pre-season of his career.
Jack Ross has been working the Sunderland squad hard on the training pitches at the Academy of Light and on the five-day trip to Portugal, which saw the Black Cats play two games in three days.
Grigg has enjoyed the hard graft with the £3million January signing looking to kick on after a disappointing start to his career on Wearside.
“It has been tough, a few of the lads have said it!” said Grigg. “Personally it has been my toughest pre-season so far, and I have done about 10 or 11 of those but it has been good.
“We would have liked to score more goals in Portugal but I think it has been a good trip, really pleasing. It was a tough work out on Saturday and we will get a lot out of that.”
Sunderland host Dutch outfit SC Heerenveen at the Stadium of Light this Saturday (KO 7pm) in their final friendly – and Grigg is looking forward to getting back on home soil as the Black Cats look to build on their impressive home form.
Grigg said: “We made it a great place for us to play last season and we want to carry that on next season.
“It will be good for the new lads to get their first taste of it too.
“It will be a tough challenge but one we are looking forward to and we want to go into the new season with a win.
“That will be the aim.”