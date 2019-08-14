Sunderland striker target speaks out on interest - and why he joined League One rivals
Former Sunderland target John Marquis has revealed why he chose a move to League One rivals Portsmouth this summer – amid heavy interest in his services.
The ex-Doncaster Rovers frontman was a target for the Black Cats in January as they sought a replacement for Josh Maja, with Jack Ross seeing two bids for the forward knocked-back.
But while Sunderland weren’t believed to be in the running for his signature this summer, a host of clubs were keen to tie-down a deal for Marquis.
And he has now revealed that family commitments and a desire to join an ambitious club fuelled his desire to make the move to Fratton Park.
Speaking to the Portsmouth News, Marquis said: “I got a call from Kenny in the summer.
“The manager knew I’m ambitious and would have a lot of offers elsewhere, but he was keen to tell me he’d like to have me if there was a possibility to get it done.
“I went back to Doncaster and weighed up a lot of situations.
“There’s been a lot of stuff going on off the pitch and it’s been a busy time, but this suits me down to the ground.
“It’s not like I’m popping and popping out. I can see where the club wants to go.
“I’m fit, healthy and it feels like the right move at the right time.
“I want to look to the future for me and my family.
“I’ve got good security at a good club which is back down home. It’s a great fit.”
