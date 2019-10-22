Sunderland striker Benji Kimpioka handed first team recall by Phil Parkinson
Elliot Dickman has confirmed that Benji Kimpioka will form part of Sunderland’s first team squad for the visit of Tranmere Rovers.
The Swedish striker had been out of the picture under former manager Jack Ross, but is set to form part of the match day squad for the Black Cats’ upcoming League One clash.
Parkinson took Bali Mumba to Wycombe Wanderers in his first game in charge and, while the 18-year-old wasn’t involved, the new Sunderland boss is continuing to hand youth a chance.
“Benji Kimpioka came off last night for that reason [a first team call-up],” said Dickman
“Ideally, we would want Benji to play the full game – but whether he’s involved or he’s an extra player that’s the manager’s prerogative.
“Whatever the manager decides to do, we support that and if it means that it affects our side then that’s no problem. Ultimately that’s what we’re here for.”