Sunderland sign three as foul-mouthed Coventry City youngster is transfer listed - League One round-up
Sunderland have today completed the signing of three under-23 players - ex-Chelsea midfielder Ruben Sammut, goalkeeper and former Leicester City trialist Ahmed Abdelkader and ex-Everton defender Michael Collins.
Coventry City’s Jak Hickman has been fined two weeks wages and placed on the transfer list after a foul mouthed rant was uploaded to social media while the under-23 player was on holiday.
Hickman, 20, sparked a backlash from supporters after he was filmed bragging about his wealth and appeared to say ‘f*** Cov’ and has since issued an apology on social media.
Speaking on the matter, Coventry City said: “Hickman has been given a fine of 2 weeks wages by Coventry City for bringing the Club into disrepute.
“This is the maximum permissible fine the Club is able to give according to Football Association rules for a player on a standard FA contract for a first offence.
“The club also reported the matter to the FA, and they advised us that they would not be taking any action against Hickman. Hickman has been immediately placed on the transfer list.”
Rochdale have announced the signing of 23-year-old highly sought after defender Eoghan O’Connell from arch-rivals Bury, where he played 35 times for the Shakers last season.
Despite training with the club, former Exeter City defender Troy Brown is not in manager Paul Tisdale’s plans for the upcoming season.
Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson has ruled out a move for Southend United’s sought-after youngster Dru Yearwood.