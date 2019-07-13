Sunderland sign sought after ex-Coventry City defender despite Championship interest
Ex-Coventry City man Jordan Willis has signed for Sunderland on a two-year deal this morning.
The 24-year-old becomes Jack Ross third summer signing alongside goalkeeper Lee Burge, who Willis will know from their time at Coventry together, and right-back Conor McLaughlin.
It was thought the Coventry-born centre back would move up a tier from League One this campaign, but Sunderland have out-shone a host of teams.
Championship sides – including Derby County, Bristol City, Hull and Sheffield Wednesday – were all reportedly tracking Willis before the Wearside club clinched the deal, plus Coventry offered vastly improved terms as his contract expired.
Willis, a former England under-19 international, clocked up 208 appearances for the Sky Blues and played a key role in an EFL Trophy win and scored in the 2017/18 League Two play-off final, but decided to leave his boyhood at the end of last season.