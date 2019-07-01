Sunderland sign ex-Millwall & Fleetwood Town defender Conor McLaughlin
Sunderland have made Millwall full-back Conor McLaughlin their first summer signing.
The Northern Irish international, who was released by the Championship side earlier this summer, underwent a medical at the Academy of Light ahead of sealing a move this afternoon.
Jack Ross was keen to strengthen his options at right-back having allowed Adam Matthews to leave the club at the end of the 2018/19 season.
Luke O’Nien finished the season playing in the position, but is naturally a midfielder, leaving the Black Cats without a recognised right back.
But a move for McLaughlin, who spent two years at the Den, will look to address that glaring gap.
The 27-year-old, who has 35 caps for the Northern Irish national team, has prior experience of League One courtesy of a spell at Fleetwood Town.
The is Jack Ross and Sunderland’s first signing of the summer.