Sunderland sign defender, Sheffield Wednesday fan berates Steve Bruce at Lincoln City, Coventry star attracting Championship and Premier League clubs - League One round-up
Sunderland today completed their third summer signing. The Black Cats have secured the services of ex-Coventry defender Jordan Willis on a free transfer after his contract with the Sky Blues finished at the end of last season.
Former Sunderland midfielder David Meyler helped persuade the 24-year-old to make the move to Wearside instead of choosing a Championship club.
Steve Bruce’s Sheffield Wednesday saw off League One Lincoln City 3-1 in a pre-season friendly at Sincil Bank which saw the Owls boss confronted in the dugout by a fan.
Bruce has spoken to Newcastle United about the vacant managerial job following Rafa Benitez’s departure but talks have stalled over compensation between the two clubs.
According to Dom Howson of the Sheffield Star: “The man entered the away technical area and berated Bruce, who is keen to become Newcastle United's new manager, in the ninth minute of the Owls' 3-1 success at Sincil Bank.”
“The fan was booed by the majority of the 3,000 travelling Wednesdayites as he was escorted away by the stewards.”
West Bromwich Albion have joined the race alongside West Brom for highly-rated Coventry City midfielder Tom Bayliss, according to reports. The Sky Blues player is considered to be one of the most exciting in League One and has been linked with a move away in the last three transfer windows.
He has been watched by top Premier League sides in the past and national outlets have reported that West Brom are interested in a summer swoop.