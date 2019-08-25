Sunderland set to sign Joel Lynch: Everything Cats fans need to know ahead of defender deal

Here, we take a look at what supporters can expect from the ex-Nottingham Forest defender.

How much will he cost to bring in?

Lynch is a free agent, so Sunderland won’t have to pay a fee to secure his services.

Joel Lynch is set to join Sunderland barring a last-minute hitch.

However, unattached players usually command a higher wage package and signing on fee.

Who has Lynch played for?

He spent last season with QPR and has been in the Championship in recent years.

The Eastbourne-born man has also represented Brighton, Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town.

Does he have any international experience?

Yes. Lynch has one cap for Wales.

What exactly did Ross say about the potential signing?

"He just gives us another body in the central defensive area, but somebody with vast experience at a level higher than this,” he said.

"He'll provide real strong competition for the ones that are in possession of the jerseys and those competing in the squad.

"That's what we wanted all round the squad.

"We feel as if by getting in another in that area and a left-back then all round the pitch we have strength in depth."

Why was Lynch released by QPR?

QPR’s manager Mark Warburton is eyeing a ‘long-term’ project at the London club, who released several players this summer, including Lynch, due to budget cuts.

Has there been much interest in Lynch from other clubs?

Lynch was handed a trial at Premier League Sheffield United this summer but seemingly didn’t impress manager Chris Wilder enough to earn a permanent deal.

Where will he fit into Ross’ squad?

Sunderland recently released the ageing Glenn Loovens with Ross has confirming Jack Baldwin could also be nearing the Stadium of Light exit door should a decent bid for the defender come in.

This leaves the Black Cats short on quality defensive cover. Alim Ozturk and Jordan Willis are developing a decent, steady partnership in a back four after the manager scrapped the ineffectual 3-5-2 formation.

Given his experience and pedigree, Lynch would likely push the pair to start himself. At 31-years-old, it is unlikely the player will be dropping down to League One to sit on the bench.

What’s he like as a person?

The Wales man has a strong sense of identity. Lynch has devoted his body to art and has 18 tattoos including one of Muhammed Ali.

Of the tattoos, Lynch said: “I’d watched Ali all my life — my dad made me watch him since I was young.

“The idea of the icon, someone you idolise came into my head and I started off with Muhammad Ali.