Sunderland set to return with second bid for Championship left-back as Jack Ross eyes deal
Sunderland are interested in a deal for Sheffield Wednesday defender Morgan Fox – as Jack Ross looks to bolster his defensive options.
Fox, formerly of Charlton, is being eyed by the Black Cats as they look to provide some competition for Denver Hume on the left side of the back four.
And it is understood that Fox would be keen on a move, having found first-team opportunities hard to come by at Hillsborough.
The 25-year-old has already racked-up over 190 career appearances and still harbours hopes of an international career with Wales.
Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
The Echo understands that Sunderland have already seen one bid for the full-back knocked-back by the Owls – but they are expected to return with another offer in the coming days.
Ross has made netting a left-back his top priority before the transfer window closes and is keen to avoid signing unproven players, meaning Fox will perfectly fit the bill.