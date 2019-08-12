Sunderland set to be without these five injured players at Accrington Stanley
Sunderland have been dealt an injury blow ahead of the trip to Accrington Stanley – with five players set to miss out.
The club has confirmed Glenn Loovens, Ethan Robson and Duncan Watmore remain out, while Denver Hume and Dylan McGeouch will also miss the trip to Lancashire for the Carabao Cup first round clash on Tuesday night.
Jack Ross had already vowed to make changes to the side that drew 1-1 with Ipswich Town at the weekend.
Two of those will now be forced, with McGeouch and Hume both starting the draw at Portman Road.
Hume was withdrawn at half-time for tactical reasons after a poor showing in a disastrous opening 45 minutes for Sunderland again Paul Lambert’s men.
Sunderland are back in action quickly and head to the Wham Stadium in search of their first win of the season (KO 7.45pm).