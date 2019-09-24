Sunderland set to have big say in Bury's future as EFL plans revealed
Sunderland AFC and their League One rivals are set to discuss the fate of Bury at this week’s EFL meeting.
Representatives from the Black Cats and the other 70 members of the EFL will unite on Thursday for the first leagues meeting of the 2019/20 campaign.
And while the meeting was arranged prior to the Shakers’ expulsion from League One, a discussion over the future of the club features on the agenda.
Local MP James Frith has established a ‘rescue group’ to try and get the club readmitted into League Two next term.
However, it remains to be seen whether the EFL will sanction such a move, with clubs to be consulted on the options available.
It is expected that clubs will discuss their preferred direction of travel moving forward at the meeting, with the EFL believed to be considered three possible avenues for the 2020/21 campaign.
The options understood to be under consideration are:
- League Two to operate with 23 teams in the 2020/21 season.
- Only one League Two team to be relegated in the 2019/20 season, ensuring there will be 24 teams in the fourth tier in 2020/21 season.
- A new member to be granted membership of the EFL – whether a reformed Bury or a National League club.
No vote is set to take place at the meeting, but Sunderland and their rivals will be given a chance to voice their views on the direction the league should pursue.