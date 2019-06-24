Sunderland react as youngster completes surprise move to Bundesliga club
Sunderland youngster Jacob Young has joined Bundesliga club Hoffenheim.
By Phil Smith
Monday, 24 June, 2019, 16:59
The 19-year-old defender joined the academy in 2016 and was part of Elliot Dickman’s U23 squad this season.
Sunderland confirmed on their retained list that he had been offered fresh terms but Academy manager Paul Reid has said that his depature has now been mutually agreed.
“We were made aware of Hoffenheim’s interest in Jacob a while back,” Reid said.
“After a conversation with the player, we agreed his future would be best suited at the German club.
“We would like to place on record our thanks to Jacob for his time at Sunderland AFC and wish him the very best of luck in the future.”