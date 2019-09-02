Sunderland 'plot' ambitious plan to sign Celtic winger Scott Sinclair on deadline day

Sunderland are plotting a last-gasp raid for frozen-out Celtic winger Scott Sinclair according to a report by Football Insider.

By Richard Mennear
Monday, 02 September, 2019, 08:19

The 30-year-old has been given the green light to leave Parkhead on deadline day after once again being omitted from the Hoops squad for yesterday’s 2-0 Old Firm win at Ibrox.There is also strong interest in the £30,000-a-week star from overseas clubs on the final day of the main European window.

Sunderland’s priority is signing a left-back but adding another wide player would benefit.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Scott Sinclair and Lewis Morgan of Celtic at the final whistle during the UEFA Champions League First Qualifying Round 2nd Leg match between Celtic and FC Sarajevo.