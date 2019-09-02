Sunderland 'plot' ambitious plan to sign Celtic winger Scott Sinclair on deadline day
Sunderland are plotting a last-gasp raid for frozen-out Celtic winger Scott Sinclair according to a report by Football Insider.
The 30-year-old has been given the green light to leave Parkhead on deadline day after once again being omitted from the Hoops squad for yesterday’s 2-0 Old Firm win at Ibrox.There is also strong interest in the £30,000-a-week star from overseas clubs on the final day of the main European window.
Sunderland’s priority is signing a left-back but adding another wide player would benefit.