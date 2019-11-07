Sunderland opt to postpone Bristol Rovers clash after international call-ups

Conor McLaughlin is one of three Sunderland players called up for international duty

The Black Cats were due to travel to the Memorial Stadium for a League One clash next Saturday, but Jon McLaughlin, Conor McLaughlin and Tom Flanagan have all received call-ups to their international sides. No new date has yet been set.

Scotland face Cyprus and Kazakhstan, while Northern Ireland face huge clashes with the Netherlands and Germany as qualification for EURO 2020 comes to a close.

Benji Kimpioka, who has recently featured in the first team squad, has also been a regular in the Sweden U21 side.

Flanagan has not featured in the league since Phil Parkinson took over, but Conor McLaughlin has been a regular and though Jon McLaughlin was initially dropped when Parkinson arrived on Wearside, an injury to Lee Burge means he is back in the side.

Burge remains sidelined and speaking earlier this week, Parkinson admitted that would be critical in his decision on the clash with Bristol Rovers.

“The problem we have is the goalkeeping situation, we have to assess Burgey,” Parkinson said.

“We don’t want to go into the game weakened and give them the advantage.”

It is the third time that Sunderland have postponed a fixture due to international call-ups this season, with home games against Burton Albion and Fleetwood Town pushed back.