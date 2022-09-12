Sunderland face Reading away this week as they prepare to bounce back from their loss to Middlesbrough last time out.

Tony Mowbray’s side were beaten 1-0 away at Boro in their last match and then saw their fixture against Millwall at home over the weekend at home postponed as a mark of respect following Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

The Black Cats make the trip to Berkshire on Wednesday to face a Royals side who sit 3rd in the table.

Here is a look at the latest news from across the Championship...

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland youngster linked with rivals

Newcastle United are keen on Sunderland prospect Chris Rigg and could fork out £2.5million for his signature (The Sun).

Released Middlesbrough man latest

Sol Bambe continues to train with Bristol City following his departure from Middlesbrough at the end of last season (Wales Online).

Hull City striker eyed

Motherwell are interested in a move for Hull City striker Tyler Smith in the next transfer window. The ex-Sheffield United man has scored once for the Tigers so far this term (Alan Nixon on Patreon).

Sheffield United defender is a wanted man

West Ham United will make a £12million swoop for Sheffield United defender John Egan in January. He has been a key player for the Blades over the past few years (The Sun).

Reading to snap up attacker

Reading are poised to bring back striker Andy Carroll after his impressive spell during the first-half of the last campaign (Reading Chronicle).

Blackburn Rovers contract talks

Blackburn Rovers are in talks with youngster Adam Wharton over a new contract. He had an impressive debut for the Lancashire outfit a couple of weeks ago away at Blackpool (Lancashire Telegraph).

West Brom to land full-back

West Brom are set to offer a deal to left-back Erik Pieters, who is a free agent after parting company with Burnley earlier this summer (Alan Nixon on Patreon).

Coventry City man expected to leave