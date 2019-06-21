Sunderland negotiating striker deal , Portsmouth deny talks with Championship ace, Doncaster set to lose key man plus updates on Ipswich and Oldham; League One and Two rumours
Sunderland learned their League One fixture schedule on Thursday but that hasn't prevented transfer talk from hitting the headlines.
One prominent name this week has been Doncaster Rovers striker John Marquis, where fresh claims have surrounded the player and a potential move to Wearside.
Multiple media outlets understand Marquis' price-tag is set at £1million and according to the Northern Echo, the Black Cats are holding discussions over the fee.
Following Reece James' switch to the Keepmoat Stadium, the report says that has allowed Sunderland and Rovers to remain in direct contact over a potential deal for the 27-year-old.
That said, Marquis isn't the only striker on Jack Ross' shortlist with Plymouth Argyle's Freddie Ladapo and free agent Lawrence Shankland also being considered.
Meanwhile, here is a round-up of the latest rumours from around League One and Two...
Portsmouth have quickly denied they opened talks to sign Sheffield United striker Ched Evans. (Portsmouth News)
Meanwhile, Pompey are edging closer to signing long-term target Ellis Harrison after he was spotted at the club's training ground on Thursday. (TWTD)
Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has refused to rule out Gary Mackay-Steven staying in Scotland, despite reports suggesting he was set to sign for Portsmouth. (Daily Record)
Hull City have made an official approach to Doncaster Rovers to speak to Grant McCann about their managerial vacancy. (Doncaster Free Press)
It is unclear whether that will bring an end to Rovers' talks with Arsenal over a loan deal for versatile midfielder Ben Sheaf, who wants to leave the Emirates. (Football Insider)
Millwall are close to announcing the arrival of Ipswich Town goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski after he underwent his medical on Thursday. (East Anglian Daily Times)
Oldham Athletic defender George Edmundson has undergone his Rangers medical after turning down a move to Portsmouth last week. (Daily Record)