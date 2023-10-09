News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

Sunderland name Hemir Semedo and Nectarios Triantis in U21s side against Peterborough in Premier League Cup

Team news as Sunderland U21s face Peterborough U21s in the Premier League Cup at Eppleton CW.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 9th Oct 2023, 18:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 19:49 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sunderland striker Hemir Semedo has been named in the under-21s side to face Peterborough in the Premier League Cup at Eppleton CW.

The 20-year-old forward, who joined the Black Cats from Benfica in the summer, was an unused substitute during Saturday’s 4-0 defeat against Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light and hasn’t started for the senior side since August’s season opener against Ipswich.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nectarios Triantis, who joined Sunderland from Australian side Central Coast Mariners in the summer, will also start for the under-21s against Peterborough.

Graeme Murty’s team have been drawn in a group with Bristol City and Tottenham, who they were beaten by 3-2 in their first match of this year’s competition.

Sunderland U21s XI to face Peterborough: Richardson, Pye, Triantis, Fieldson, Taylor, Burke, Chiabi, Jones, Spellman, Ryder, Hemir

Subs: Young, Lavery, Bainbridge, Middlemas, Gardiner

Related topics:SunderlandTony Mowbray