Sunderland striker Hemir Semedo has been named in the under-21s side to face Peterborough in the Premier League Cup at Eppleton CW.

The 20-year-old forward, who joined the Black Cats from Benfica in the summer, was an unused substitute during Saturday’s 4-0 defeat against Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light and hasn’t started for the senior side since August’s season opener against Ipswich.

Nectarios Triantis, who joined Sunderland from Australian side Central Coast Mariners in the summer, will also start for the under-21s against Peterborough.

Graeme Murty’s team have been drawn in a group with Bristol City and Tottenham, who they were beaten by 3-2 in their first match of this year’s competition.

Sunderland U21s XI to face Peterborough: Richardson, Pye, Triantis, Fieldson, Taylor, Burke, Chiabi, Jones, Spellman, Ryder, Hemir