Sunderland U21s will face Arsenal U21s in Premier League 2 at Eppleton CW.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland have named a team of first-team players in their starting XI for an under-21s fixture against Arsenal.

Adil Aouchiche, Bradley Dack and Eliezer Mayenda will all start for Graeme Murty's side at Eppleton CW, after coming off the bench for the first team against Bristol City on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goalkeeper Nathan Bishop, Nectarios Triantis, Jenson Seelt, Nazariy Rusyn and Chelsea loanee Mason Burstow will also start for the under-21s side, after being named on the bench at Ashton Gate over the weekend.

Right-back Timothee Pembele is set to make his first Sunderland appearance since his summer move from PSG, after recovering from a long-term injury setback.

Aji Alese and Jay Matete have also been named on a four-man bench following lengthy setbacks.

Sunderland U21s XI to play Arsenal: Bishop, Pembele, Triantis, Seelt, Taylor, Dack, Aouchiche, Mayenda, Burstow, Rusyn, Hemir