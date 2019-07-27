Sunderland midfielder Dylan McGeouch backs Elliot Embleton to be a 'big player' this season
Dylan McGeouch has backed Elliot Embleton to be a ‘big player’ for Sunderland this season.
The Black Cats finish their pre-season schedule against Heerenveen at the Stadium of Light on Saturday night, with Embleton likely to get another chance to build on some impressive displays.
Jack Ross has described the 20-year-old’s efforts as ‘terrific’ and McGeouch believes he has the quality to hurt League One opponents this season.
“I played with him a bit last year before he went on loan and did well,” McGeouch said.
“You can see in training the quality that he's got.
“If we can get him in the right positions on the pitch, he can hurt teams. You can see that already in the few games we've had.
“The manager has given him a chance and I think he can be a big player for us this year,” he added.
Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter
“He's learning, he's a young boy, but he'll learn from the quality we've got in the squad, players like McGeady who have been there and done it.
“It's great for him to be involved and I think the manager has a lot of hope for him.”
McGeouch is determined to earn his place in the XI this season but the return of Embleton and Ethan Robson means competition for places is fierce.
The visit of Heerenveen is the last chance to impress Ross before the clash with Oxford United next weekend, with George Dobson and Marc McNulty in contention to make their debuts.
Cash turnstiles are available for the visit of the Eredivisie side.