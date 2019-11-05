Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson on Wembley dreams and why you won't find him complaining about fixture congestion like Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

The Black Cats host Leicester City Under-21s in the second EFL Trophy group game at the Stadium of Light this evening in a 7.45pm kick-off.

Parkinson will use the game as an opportunity to give run-outs to some of his fringe players, the likes of Dylan McGeouch, Marc McNulty, Tom Flanagan and Benji Kimpioka.

If Sunderland win, they would seal their place in the knockout stages with a game to spare ahead of next Tuesday's final group game away to Scunthorpe United.

Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson.

Ahead of tonight's match, Parkinson said: "It's a competition which is low-key at the early stages, I think everybody knows that.

"But as you progress obviously the prize of playing at Wembley becomes a bigger one.

"We all know that the league is the bigger priority for us, but the opportunity for us is to involve players who haven't figured much and for me and Steve [Parkin] to learn more about the squad.

"I think for the lads coming in, they've not got so much a point to prove, but it's a game where the motivation levels should be good.

"Of course, it's great playing in the stadium when there's 30,000 in there, it's a very special atmosphere. Tonight will be different, but we'll cope with that and we're looking for some good plus points.

"When I was at Colchester I got to the area final, and we had some half decent runs with Bradord. But I've never got to the final - so it's not great, but I've had a bit of success in terms of the area final."

Sunderland made around £1million from last year's run to the Checkatrade Trophy final, the Black Cats beaten on penalties by Portsmouth in the final at Wembley.

Parkinson was made aware of the financial benefits when he interviewed for the job, adding: "When I met them initially we spoke about that, and they basically said exactly that - it's low key at the start, but all of a sudden it gets to that stage where the rewards are great for the club.

"We understand that, but I think everyone is singing from the same hymn sheet."

He added: "To watch your team at Wembley, whatever the competition, is something supporters love.

"Wembley is a very, very special stadium to go to and when I spoke to everyone about the trips they had last year - obviously everyone wants to win there.

"I've been with Bradford a few times and it's great to go there and win."

Sunderland had to postpone a number of league games last season as a result of the cup run but Parkinson has no concerns over the demand on his squad.

He added: "It's pretty straightforward - the squad gets stretched the more games you play.

"You hear the Premier League managers, Jurgen Klopp, going on about the Carabao Cup and the demands from it.