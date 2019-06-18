Sunderland linked with Rotherham winger while Portsmouth pull out of race for 18-goal Black Cats target - League One round-up
Jon Taylor could be on his way to Sunderland after suffering relegation from the Championship with Rotherham United.
The Liverpool-born forward scored four goals in the second tier last season and he is now set to part ways with The Millers.
The 26-year-old’s contract expires at the end of the month, though he should not struggle to find a new club.
Portsmouth have scrapped interest in signing Sunderland target Freddie Ladapo - the Blues had agreed a fee with Plymouth for the striker who netted 19 times last season – meaning the Black Cats could now be in pole position to sign the forward.
Norwich City are close to signing highly-rated Rochdale youngster Daniel Adshead after agreeing a £300,000 fee -0 the 17-year-old played 10 times in League One last season.
The versatile midfielder has attracted the interest of the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham, Man City and Manchester United in the past and came close to a Premier League move last summer.
Brighton are poised to sign Portsmouth defender Matt Clarke – who played in all of Pompey’s league matches last season – in a deal worth in-excess of £3million.
Eight goal Pompey midfielder Ben Close is also attracting attention from Championship clubs – the 22-year-old played 36 times in the league last season.
Port Vale are one of a host of clubs rumoured to be interested in signing former Rotherham United striker David Ball – the 29-year-old striker neetted five goals in 35 League One matches last season.