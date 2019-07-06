Sunderland linked with free agent swoop as Portsmouth man speaks out
Sunderland and their League One rivals continue to be linked with a host of players as the new season approaches.
And with Jack Ross having dipped into the transfer market to secure two new additions this week, reports suggest further deals may now not be too far away.
Here’s the latest transfer talk from the Black Cats and their third tier rivals:
Sunderland are reportedly set to seal the signing of former Burnley striker Tinashe Chakwana. The exciting 20-year-old is a free agent having left Turf Moor this summer (Herald of Zimbabwe)
Ross McCrorie has revealed that he turned down a switch to the Black Cats in order to join League One rivals Portsmouth – because the south coast side felt like the ‘right fit’ (Portsmouth News)
University of College Dublin defender Liam Scales is attracting interest from Joey Barton’s Fleetwood Town, who will battle Bristol Rovers for the 21-year-old’s signature (Bristol Live)
Defender Andy Lyons could be set to swap Bohemians for AFC Wimbledon – with the Kingsmeadow side eyeing a move for the Irish under-19 international (Irish Independent)
Transfer-listed winger Issac Buckley-Richards has moved one step closer to a Peterborough United exit, having joined League Two side Carlisle United. Colchester United and Southend are also believed to be eyeing the former Manchester City prospect (News & Star)
Rotherham United have allowed midfielder Matty Palmer to join recently-relegated Bradford City on a season-long loan deal (Various)
Lincoln City have clinched the signing of playmaker Jorge Grant from Nottingham Forest (Various)