Sunderland Ladies draw Newcastle United Women in FAWNL League Cup
Sunderland Ladies have been drawn against North East rivals Newcastle United Women in the FAWNL League Cup.
By James Copley
Wednesday, 24 July, 2019, 10:57
Mel Reay’s Black Cats missed out on promotion to the Championship last season, finishing second to Blackburn Rovers.
However, Sunderland are strong favourites to go one better and achieve promotion this campaign.
The Magpies currently play in the Northern Division One, the tier below Sunderland, and finished ninth from 12.
Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter
The Wear-Tyne derby will take place at Sunderland’s Eppleton CW on Sunday, August 25 at 2:00pm.