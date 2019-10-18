Sunderland Ladies defender Courtney Stewart departs due to medical reasons
Sunderland Ladies defender Courtney Stewart has left the club due to ‘medical reasons’.
The 19-year-old defender collapsed at half-time in last Sunday’s game at Barnsley Women and has suffered ongoing problems that have affected her since the opening day of the 2018-19 season.
Stewart was fully conscious but had to leave the stadium to be taken to hospital on Sunday, October 13 during the match.
The incident followed a previous occasion which saw Courtney collapse during a home fixture against Flyde Ladies FC in August 2018.
That game was halted for an hour while the defender was tended to on the pitch, then taken to hospital.
A club statement explained that the player, her family and the club had mutually agreed to part ways due to ‘the issue persisting’.
Stewart, speaking to safc.com, said: “I’ve loved every second of being part of Sunderland AFC Ladies. I’m going to miss all of the girls and staff so much.
“But my health is the priority and although I’m absolutely devastated, I’ll be supporting the girls throughout the season and following their journey back to the top. Thanks to all of the fans for their support over the last few seasons.”
Sunderland Ladies manager Melanie Reay added: "We have had a conversation with Courtney and mutually decided she needs to take a step back from football to resolve her health issue. I would like to thank Courtney for all her contribution to SAFC Ladies and wish her all the best in her future."