Sunderland keen on Walsall skipper George Dobson
Sunderland want to sign Walsall captain George Dobson this summer.
Reports first emerged in the West Midlands over night, with the Black Cats keen to add the central midfielder to their ranks this summer.
The 6ft 1" 21-year-old is Walsall's captain.
Sunderland have strong options in midfield despite the departure of Lee Cattermole, while Dylan McGeouch could still depart this summer with Aberdeen among the clubs interested.
Dobson, a former Arsenal youth and West Ham trainee, is versatile and can also play in central defence but he is best in midfield.
He has more than 80 appearances in the Football League and also had a short spell at Sparta Rotterdam.
Sunderland play their first game of pre-season on Thursday evening away at South Shields, their first of four games this summer before the new League One campaign kicks off.
The Black Cats missed out on promotion last season, losing to Charlton Athletic in the League One play-off final.