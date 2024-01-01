Sunderland team news ahead of their Championship fixture against Preston North End at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland have made three changes to their starting XI for their New Year's Day fixture against Preston - with Aji Alese set to make his first start of the season.

The 22-year-old has been sidelined since the summer following surgery on a thigh injury and returned to the bench during last week's 1-1 draw at Rotherham.

Nazariy Rusyn and Alex Pritchard have also return to Sunderland's starting XI, with head coach Michael Beale making three changes to his side. Patrick Roberts has been ruled out with an injury, though it's hoped the setback isn't a serious one. “He said he felt it being tight, so we’ll obviously get it looked at," said Beale when asked about Roberts after the Rotherham match. "But he doesn’t feel as though he’s popped it so we might be lucky there."

Jenson Seelt and Adil Aouchiche have dropped to the bench after starting the match at Rotherham, while Eliezer Mayenda and Chris Rigg have returned to squad after missing the game at the New York Stadium. Bradley Dack remains out with a hamstring injury.

Preston have also made three changes to their starting XI following their 1-0 defeat against Sheffield Wednesday last time out, with Jordan Storey, Mads Frokjaer and Ched Evans replacing Milutin Osmajic, Jack Whatmough and Duane Holmes.

Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O'Nien, Alese, Neil, Ekwah, Bellingham, Pritchard, Clarke, Rusyn

Subs: Bishop, Pembele, Seelt, Triantis, Ba, Rigg, Aouchiche, Mayenda, Burstow

Preston XI: Woodman, Potts, Lindsay, Storey, Hughes, Whiteman, Miller, McCann, Browne, Frokjaer, Evans