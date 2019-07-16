Sunderland in Portugal: Full schedule and match information ahead of pre-season trip
Sunderland’s pre-season preparations ramp up this week with two games and a training camp in Portugal.
Jack Ross and his Sunderland squad jet off on Wednesday morning ahead of a five-day pre-season trip - and the Echo will be there.
Our Sunderland AFC writer Phil Smith is covering the training camp bringing you the latest transfer news plus his insight and in-depth opinion.
Where in Portugal will Sunderland be based and when will the friendlies take place?
Sunderland will be based in Faro during their trip to Portugal - although their friendlies will both take place elsewhere.
The Black Cats’ first friendly will be against Benfica B on Thursday (KO 7:30pm) - just a day after they arrive in Portugal.
Belenenses will then be Sunderland’s next opponents on Saturday, July 20 (KO 7:30pm).
Both games will take place at Estadio Municipal de Albufeira - where the club has previously played pre-season fixtures.
What is Sunderland’s full schedule while in Portugal?
Wednesday, July 17 - Arrive in Portugal
Thursday, July 18 - Sunderland v Benfica B (7:30pm)
Saturday, July 20 - Sunderland v Belenenses (7:30pm)
Sunday, July 21 - Depart Portugal