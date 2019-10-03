Sunderland handed double injury boost ahead of Lincoln City as Marc McNulty and Aiden McGeady return to training
Aiden McGeady and Marc McNulty have returned to training ahead of Sunderland’s clash with Lincoln City.
The pair were both absent for the victory over MK Dons last weekend, but could return to the fold against the Imps after making a comeback in training.
Jack Ross will continue to monitor the duo ahead of the trip to Sincil Bank, but admits it is a boost to see them back on the pitch at the Academy of Light.
“Aiden and Marc both trained today,” confirmed Ross, speaking ahead of the game.
“We’ll see how they react to the training session today and then decide, obviously, over the course of tomorrow as to their involvement at the weekend.
“Hopefully they’ll make up a part of the squad if there’s no reaction to what they did today.
“It was nice to have them back on the training pitch and it’s just about how they react to what they did today.”
Sunderland’s good form of late, which included a win over the Dons last weekend, means there is no need to rush either player back, though.
“It helps when you go and win a game the previous week,” admitted Ross.
“Although you always seek improvements in certain aspects of the game, winning means that you’re relatively content with what the players have produced.
“Marc and Aiden are both good players and have had good seasons to date as well.
“We’d rather have them back sooner rather than later but having players in reasonable form it lessens that need to rush them back too quickly.”