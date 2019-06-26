Sunderland handed chance to land free agent, Portsmouth star 'questions future', Ipswich given surprise boost - updates on Tranmere and Gillingham; League One and Two rumours
As Robbin Ruiter closes in on a shock move to PSV Eindhoven, Sunderland continue their search for his replacement.
When the Dutchman's departure was confirmed earlier this month, one of the first names to come to the front was the experienced Dimi Konstantopoulos.
Now, the Black Cats could have a free hit at bringing the 40-year-old to the Stadium of Light after he was released by Middlesbrough on Tuesday.
That is, of course, if Jack Ross holds a genuine interest in Konstantopoulos, which the Northern Echo suggested was true a few weeks ago.
And, the latest Ruiter news isn't the only transfer gossip concerning Sunderland today in League One and Two...
Former Sunderland manager Roy Keane has risen as the favourite to succeed Grant McCann at Doncaster Rovers. (Sky Bet)
Black Cats owner Stewart Donald believes the club probably need ‘six to eight’ players this summer as they eye promotion. (Sunderland Echo)
Portsmouth winger Jamal Lowe is questioning his future - but has NOT submitted a transfer request amid interest from Burnley, Millwall and Wigan. (Portsmouth News)
Ipswich Town goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski's proposed move to Millwall has fallen through after there was a complication with his medical over a long-standing knee injury. (BBC)
Tractor Boys boss Paul Lambert says the club will focus on the free agent market, despite picking up around £1.3million from Ellis Harrison and Matt Clarke. (TWTD)
Gillingham boss Steve Evans remains certain that Tom Eaves will leave this summer and is working hard to find a replacement. (Kent Online)
Tranmere Rovers boss Micky Mellon has hinted at further arrivals following the capture of Crewe Alexandra captain George Ray on a two-year deal. (Liverpool Echo)
Plymouth Argyle are interested in signing goalkeeper Frank Fielding following his release from Bristol City after six years. (Daily Mail)
Bury are facing the likelihood of beginning their League One campaign with a 12-point deduction due to unpaid debt. (The Guardian)
Mansfield Town manager John Dempster has confirmed he has received enquries for Danny Rose, however expects him to stay at the club. (Mansfield Chad)