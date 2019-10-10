Sunderland granted permission to speak with Wycombe Wanderers boss
Sunderland have been granted permission to speak to Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth – according to reports.
Jack Ross was sacked by chairman Stewart Donald earlier this week after a disappointing start to League One.
It is believed Ainsworth is one of five managers currently in work at other club’s that the Black Cats are targetting alongside Paul Cook. Free agents Daniel Stendel, Kevin Phillips and ex-Newcastle United boss Steve McClaren have also been linked with the job.
BBC Three Counties are reporting the 46-year-old has been given permission by The Chairboys to speak with Sunderland and that the club wouldn’t stand in his way after seven years of managerial service.
They said: “We understand Wycombe Wanderers has given Gareth Ainsworth permission to speak to Sunderland. We believe Wycombe board wouldn’t stand in his way after the job he’s done at Adams Park.”