Sunderland star Duncan Watmore has shared a positive injury update

The 25-year-old has been unable to take part in a full pre-season schedule since 2016, with a spate of injuries hampering his involvement.

But having recovered from a knee injury sustained in the 1-1 draw with Wycombe in March, Watmore is fit and raring to go ahead of the new League One campaign - which kicks-off on August 3.

And he believes a full pre-season will only aid him as the season progresses, having revealed that he has suffered no ill-effects during the early days of training at the Academy of Light.

“It’s been three years since I’ve had a full pre-season so I’m sure that will make a huge difference,” said Watmore, speaking to safc.com.

“It makes a big difference to fitness levels and my body is definitely feeling it after the first couple of days.

“I’m really enjoying it, though, we’ve done some football stuff as well as some hard graft, so it’s been a good combination.

“I’m really just trying to keep doing my gym work and everything I can because I want to stay fit and play minutes.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I want to play football games and the only way to do that is by working hard on and off the pitch and hopefully, with a bit of luck, I will stay away from the injuries and string a few games together.”

Watmore’s late-season injury, which came only moments after he netted a dramatic strike at Adams Park, saw him miss out on the Black Cats’ two trips to Wembley last term.

And he’s hoping that he won’t make an appearance there this season, either - as Sunderland fix their eyes firmly on promotion.

"Everyone was so gutted at Wembley and it was horrible,” added the forward.

"But all the lads have come back committed and determined to make sure that doesn't happen again this season.