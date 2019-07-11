Sunderland flop Donald Love to sign for League One rivals
Donald Love could be on his way to fellow League One side Shrewsbury Town, the Echo understands.
By James Copley
Thursday, 11 July, 2019, 08:26
The 24-year-old right-back is set to leave Sunderland after three disappointing seasons at the Stadium of Light.
The ex-Manchester United man will depart Wearside by mutual consent, meaning Sam Ricketts can sign Love on a free transfer.
Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter
Love reportedly netted £450k-a-year whilst at Sunderland last campaign, despite making only four League One appearances.
Shrewsbury finished 18th in League One last season.