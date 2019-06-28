Sunderland fans react to Stewart Donald's transfer tease as hopes of a first deal ramp-up
Stewart Donald has teased a potential Sunderland signing on social media – and fans have been quick to react to his exciting tweet.
The Black Cats are yet to venture into the market this summer, despite Donald admitting that six to eight signings will be required in order to seal promotion back to the Championship.
But a teasing tweet from the Sunderland owner has got fans excited – and raised hopes that a new signing could be completed soon.
Replying to a post from Boldon Branch of the Sunderland AFC Supporters’ Club – where Donald is set to attend an event on Saturday evening – he said: “Looking forward to it. Be great to see George. I might bring a new signing with me”
And that saw fans’ excitement levels raise, with many now hopeful that a new signing will be completed imminently.
@ScottRichards0n said: “Stewart is going to break twitter with that tweet.”
@BIGANDYSAFC added: “Twitter is about to go into meltdown”
@onethomasgray joked: “Oh you big tease.”
@joeflatman00 commented: “Your such a tease Stewart stop it nah in all seriousness sign someone Marra”
@RobBell09761311 asked: “From the playing side or the investment side tho?”
@MikeyTaylor83 posted: “I'm guessing we have almost sealed the deal on the Ex-Boro keeper whose on a free then?”
@Blcsafc tweeted: “That's your twitter in meltdown , maybe need bigger accommodation”
Sunderland have been linked with a host of players this summer – including strikers John Marquis and Lawrence Shankland, defender Jason Pearce and former Middlesbrough goalkeeper Dimi Konstantopoulos.