Sunderland fans offered chance to be voice of supporters on TV show
EFL highlights on Quest are back for 2019/20 and they are looking for help from the fans to launch the brand new season.
The TV show – which shows highlights from League One and Two games – is looking for one superfan from Sunderland to take part in the kick-off event at The Valley in London on Wednesday 31st July at 1pm.
Fans from all 72 EFL clubs will get the chance to take part in a fans forum with Colin Murray and pundits from the show as well as get the chance for a souvenir photo with the EFL trophies and the Quest presenting team.
Travel expenses will be covered and the fan will be expected to wear a Black Cats replica shirt.
Places will be allocated on a first come first serve basis by emailing richard.smith@macesport.com with your name, club, email address and telephone number.