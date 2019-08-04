Sunderland fan gallery: Can you spot yourself in the bumper Stadium of Light crowd?
Sunderland were backed by a bumper 33,000 plus crowd for the 1-1 draw against Oxford United at the Stadium of Light.
By Richard Mennear
Sunday, 04 August, 2019, 17:00
Our photographer Frank Reid was there to capture this fan gallery of pictures from the game.
Can you spot yourself in our gallery of pictures? Watch the video and see if you can spot your family and friends.
Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter
Sunderland return to action next weekend when they make the long trip to Ipswich Town and we will have weekly fan galleries throughout the season.