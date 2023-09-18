News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland fan blog: Momentum is building for Tony Mowbray’s side after QPR win

Sunderland fan blog: Finlay Anderson reflects on The Black Cats’ 3-1 win over QPR at Loftus Road.

By The Newsroom
Published 18th Sep 2023, 16:30 BST- 2 min read
The sun was shining and the goals were flowing.

In this rather unconventional September heat, the Sunderland fans in the stand behind Asmir Begovic’s goal basked.

At one point in the first half it was not looking like it was going to end this way. Kenneth Paal had picked his spot to a tee only twelve minutes in, whilst an early knock for Pierre Ekwah, one of their main open-season stars, called his day to a dramatic halt.

Yet this was a day that ultimately tilted upon one moment, one tackle in the 21st minute. A quick drop of the shoulder by Jack Colback was one that had Jobe Bellingham quick to react to the loose ball, and so Colback lunged with devastating effect.

A definite red, and then Sunderland were in control.

The introduction of Alex Pritchard in the place of the injured Ekwah made a crucial impact. The influential playmaker’s ability cannot be understated despite summer transfer talk and here he proved it.

A deflected goal just before the half-time finally meant Sunderland’s luck was in, and the half-time alteration which saw Patrick Roberts come on was decisive.

A more central role for the winger allowed Abdoullah Ba to continue proving his worth on the right, whilst Jack Clarke was constantly a thorn in QPR’s ranks.

And so, come full-time, the players trekked over to the travelling faithful.

Supporting Sunderland away from home is neither cheap or easy at times, but with the unity glued together at the club these journeys will be that bit sweeter.

At times, this was not easy. After going down to 10 men, QPR were more than happy to sit off and constantly look for Sinclair Armstrong in attack, yet it was Dan Ballard and Luke O’Nien that were coming out victorious time and time again.

And so, it was another Sunderland win; ten points out of their last twelve up for grabs.

Momentum is building and after two opening defeats, the Black Cats are on the charge once again.

