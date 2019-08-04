Sunderland Echo to launch new SAFC podcast - and we need your help!
The Sunderland Echo is set to launch a brand new SAFC podcast - and we need your help!
Our team of Sunderland AFC writers - led by Phil Smith - will dissect the latest performance, analyse the big talking points and bring you the latest transfer news in our weekly podcast.
We are set to record our first podcast later this week and we need YOUR help to decide on the name!
Fans will be at the heart of our new podcast with a weekly Q&A feature plus we want to hear your views on Jack Ross, his Sunderland squad and the League One campaign.
We’ll also be asking for your favourite SAFC stories and anecdotes from supporting the Lads home and away over the years as part of our weekly 45-minute podcast.
It will feature Phil and the rest of the Echo’s SAFC team Richard Mennear, Mark Donnelly and James Copley plus we will also have special guests joining us throughout the season.
There’s never a dull moment supporting Sunderland and our new podcast will add to our in-depth daily coverage of the League One side as they battle to win promotion back to the Championship.
We’ll have further details of how you can listen - and subscribe - to the podcast later this week but first we need a name!
To get involved, simply email your suggestion of what we should call our new SAFC Echo podcast to richard.mennear@jpimedia.co.uk
We’ll pick a winner and they could feature on our first podcast, with further details to be announced in the coming days.