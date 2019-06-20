Sunderland drawn away to fellow League One side in Carabao Cup first round
Sunderland have been drawn away to League One Accrington Stanley at the Wham Stadium in the first round of the Carabao Cup.
By James Copley
Thursday, 20 June, 2019, 22:24
The Black Cats reached the final of the competition during the 2013/14 season but, despite taking an early lead, lost 3-1 to Manchester City.
The fixture will take place in the week commencing August 12 - two games into the League One season.
The Wearside club were knocked out by Sheffield Wednesday at the Stadium of Light in the first round of last year’s competition – Jack Ross’ men eventually succumbed 2-0 to the Owls.
Sunderland took four points off Stanley in the league Last season.