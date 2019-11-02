Conor McLaughlin will serve a one match ban for Sunderland

With the cut-off for cautions not until the end of the month, McLaughlin will be forced to sit out the Black Cats’ next clash after receiving his latest booking.

That game is scheduled to be the trip to Bristol Rovers on November 16, but that fixture could yet be postponed owing to international call-ups.

If that is the case, then the suspension will be served for the visit of Coventry City on November 23.