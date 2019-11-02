Sunderland defender handed one-match ban after Southend United clash - here's why
Sunderland will be without Conor McLaughlin for their next League One outing - after the defender picked up a fifth yellow card of the season in the clash with Southend United.
With the cut-off for cautions not until the end of the month, McLaughlin will be forced to sit out the Black Cats’ next clash after receiving his latest booking.
That game is scheduled to be the trip to Bristol Rovers on November 16, but that fixture could yet be postponed owing to international call-ups.
If that is the case, then the suspension will be served for the visit of Coventry City on November 23.
Suspensions inflicted due to an accumulation of yellow cards can only be served in the competition in which the bookings were received - meaning that McLaughlin will not be able to count the upcoming Leasing.Com Trophy or FA Cup ties towards their suspension.