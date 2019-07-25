Sunderland defender Bryan Oviedo reportedly closing in on Club Brugge move
Club Brugge are closing in on a deal for Bryan Oviedo, according to reports in Belgium.
Oviedo was due to return for pre-season training today after his participation in the Gold Cup with Costa Rica.
However, securing an exit has been one of Sunderland’s key priorities this summer.
The left-back is one of only two players on a contract signed in the Premier League era, with forward Duncan Watmore the other.
Oviedo is by some distance the biggest earner at the club and manager Jack Ross is keen to give academy graduate Denver Hume the opportunity to make that position his own.
Club Brugge finished second in the Belgian top division last season, securing their participation in the third qualifying round of the Champions League later this summer.
They are on the brink of securing a major injection of funds, with Aston Villa poised to sign their Zimbabwean midfielder Marvelous Nakamba.
That deal is expected to be worth £11 million.
The terms of Oviedo’s potential exit are unclear, but any wage savings would be a significant boost to Sunderland as they continue to try and adjust to life in League One.
Until very recently, Jack Ross has been working on a ‘one in, one out’ basis in the transfer market.
However, that was relaxed to allow him to sign Marc McNulty on loan, while a deal for Walsall midfielder George DObson, which will see SUnderland pay a fee, is imminent.
Oviedo’s exit at some stage would go a long way to redressing the financial balance.