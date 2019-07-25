Sunderland defender Bryan Oviedo due back in training amid transfer interest
Bryan Oviedo was due to return to training at the Academy of Light today amid ongoing uncertainty over his future.
The Sunderland left-back - linked with a fresh move to Club Brugge last night - was granted an extended break as a result of his involvement in Costa Rica’s run to the Gold Cup quarter-finals.
But he was due back on Wearside today, with the new League One campaign kicking off a week on Saturday with the visit of Oxford United to the Stadium of Light.
Sunderland only have one more friendly before then with Dutch side SC Heerenveen heading to the North East on Saturday for a 7pm KO.
It is highly unlikely Oviedo would be involved given he was only due to return to pre-season training today for the usual physical tests before joining in with the rest of the squad.
The Black Cats are looking to cut the wage bill further after the departures of Lee Cattermole and Donald Love with high earner Oviedo widely expected to depart after a three-year spell.
Club Brugge were interested in January but a move never materialised. They continue to be linked, while Rosenborg also have a strong interest, though Oviedo’s high wages have so far proved a stumbling block to his exit from Sunderland.
Academy product Denver Hume is set to be the club’s first choice left-back.
On Oviedo, Ross said: “He was pretty much straight from the play-off off final to join up with Costa Rica [for the Gold Cup]. Their involvement in that tournament didn’t finish until June 30th.
“So he’s basically getting the time back that he didn’t get in the summer and then we’ll see where he’s at and take things from there.
“We had a similar situation with him last year, where because of the World Cup he only joined up with us very late.
“I don’t think, being the kind of player he is, that he ever really deconditions that much."
Ross and his squad are preparing for Saturday’s final friendly following an intense six-day training camp in Portugal.